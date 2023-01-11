Madhya Global Investors Summit will help state become $550 billion economy: Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on January 11 said that the Global Investors Summit which is being held in Indore will prove to be a milestone for the state’s $550 billion economy.

The seventh edition of the Global Investors Summit which was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will conclude on January 12.

“The Global Investor Summit (GIS) is global in the true sense as representatives of 82 countries are participating and there are 10 partner countries in it. The President of two countries, several foreign ministers, finance ministers, and mineral ministers of different countries will be participating in the summit. There are many international industries and trade organisations also participating in it,” CM Chouhan said.

“There are buyers, sellers, over 5000 industrialists, and 70 big industrial houses participating in the summit. There is immense enthusiasm for investment in Madhya Pradesh, not only among domestic investors but investors across the world. I feel our efforts will bear fruit. I have to make the state a $ 550 billion economy by 2026 and this summit will be a milestone in this direction,” the chief minister added.

A total of 447 international delegates from 84 countries, 401 international buyers, more than 5,000 industrialists and representatives of various international industry associations, and representatives of all G20 countries are taking part in the two-day summit themed ‘Madhya Pradesh-The Future Ready State’.

To ensure the success of the event, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan left no stone unturned. From holding roadshows across states to holding one-to-one discussions with industrialists, he made constant efforts to invite potential investors. (With ANI inputs)

Moneycontrol News

