App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2019 06:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Madhya Pradesh: 'Gandhiji' printed in place of 'gambling' in test paper

The embarrassing error appeared in a 45-minute model test paper to prepare weak students before they appear for the final exams.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

One of the answers in the class 10 preparatory exam paper of the Madhya Pradesh State Education Board (MPSEB) had the word 'Gandhiji' printed instead of 'gambling' in what seems to be a typing mistake.

The embarrassing error appeared in a 45-minute model test paper to prepare weak students before they appear for the final exams.

In reply to a question on what were the qualities of "subuddhi" (righteous man) and "kubuddhi" (immoral man), the answer read "kubuddhi was a wicked man and led a life of drinking and gandhiji", instead of "drinking and gambling".

Close

The Congress-led state government ordered a probe into the "printing mistake" which cropped up at a time when BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's remarks on Gandhiji's assassin Nathuram Godse in Parliament had triggered a political firestorm.

related news

State Education Minister Prabhuram Choudhary told PTI on Sunday a probe has been instituted and the guilty would be punished.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 1, 2019 05:49 pm

tags #MPSEB

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.