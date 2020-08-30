172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|madhya-pradesh-floods-mp-has-not-received-so-much-rainfall-since-1999-says-cm-shivraj-singh-chouhan-5773961.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2020 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Madhya Pradesh floods: MP has not received so much rainfall since 1999, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has been carrying out rescue operations in the flood-affected areas in Madhya Pradesh. More than 9,000 people have been rescued already, while eight persons have died.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas on August 30.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has been carrying out rescue operations in the flood-affected areas. More than 9,000 people have been rescued already, and eight persons have died, reported Hindustan Times.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister has already spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the flood situation in the state, and has also called for a high-level meeting later in the day to review the same.

The chief minister said: “I explained the entire situation to PM Modi today morning. We are being given his support. I am happy that we continued the rescue operations overnight. The five people of Sehore district stranded in Narela village were rescued at 2:30 am.”

Close

India Today quoted Chouhan as saying that the state has not received so much rain since the year 1999 and that the deluge has affected over 400 villages in Madhya Pradesh.

related news

As per the Indian Meteorological Department’s weather forecast, isolated pockets in Ratlam, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Neemuch, Agar, Rajgarh, and Sheopurkalan will receive heavy rainfall throughout August 30, while the rest of the areas in these districts will be receiving moderate rainfall.

(With agency inputs)
First Published on Aug 30, 2020 04:33 pm

tags #India #madhya pradesh floods

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.