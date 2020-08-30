Madhya Pradesh floods: MP has not received so much rainfall since 1999, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas on August 30.



#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: People airlifted and rescued from flood-affected areas of Somalwada in Sehore by Indian Air Force pic.twitter.com/pWKJV65luB

— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2020

Madhya Pradesh chief minister has already spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the flood situation in the state, and has also called for a high-level meeting later in the day to review the same.

The chief minister said: “I explained the entire situation to PM Modi today morning. We are being given his support. I am happy that we continued the rescue operations overnight. The five people of Sehore district stranded in Narela village were rescued at 2:30 am.”

India Today quoted Chouhan as saying that the state has not received so much rain since the year 1999 and that the deluge has affected over 400 villages in Madhya Pradesh.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department’s weather forecast, isolated pockets in Ratlam, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Neemuch, Agar, Rajgarh, and Sheopurkalan will receive heavy rainfall throughout August 30, while the rest of the areas in these districts will be receiving moderate rainfall.

