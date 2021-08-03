MARKET NEWS

Madhya Pradesh floods | 1,171 villages affected; army mobilised, SDRF carry out rescue ops

Seven teams of the State Disaster Response Force have already conducted rescue operations in Shivpuri district and five teams and two teams of the SDRF are currently deployed in Sheopur and Datia districts, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
August 03, 2021 / 10:05 PM IST
Representative image

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on August 3 said that 1,171 villages in the state have been affected by the floods that were triggered by incessant heavy rain.

Additionally, one column each of the Indian Army for Gwalior, Datia, Shivpuri, and Sheopur have been mobilised, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's Office said.

Additionally, one column each of the Indian Army for Gwalior, Datia, Shivpuri, and Sheopur have been mobilised, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office said.

After reviewing the flood situation in the state, CM Chouhan said: “We have asked for four columns of the army so that they are able to rescue the people who are stranded due to the floods. The SDRF team is doing good work. Two ministers are in Shivpuri and are monitoring the situation and are in talks with me.”

Two people have already died in the MP flood – one in Sheopur and one in Shivpuri.

In Sheopur, Deeraj Gurjar, 45, drowned in an open water-filled pit while visiting a temple, Karahal sub-divisional magistrate Brijender Singh Yadav said.

In Shivpuri town, a 50-year-old Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), identified as Sumanlata Joshi, died due to electrocution when an electric current ran into her flooded house in the Kamlaganj area, police said.

(With agency inputs)
Tags: #flood #Madhya Pradesh
first published: Aug 3, 2021 10:05 pm

