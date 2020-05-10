App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 10, 2020 10:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Madhya Pradesh: Five migrant labourers killed, 13 hurt as truck overturns

The accident took place near Patha village on Saturday night whennearly 20 migrant labourers were going in the truck to Jhansi and Etah in Uttar Pradesh from Hyderabad, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Tiwari said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

At least five migrant labourers were killed and 13 others injured when a truck in which they were travelling overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district, a police official said on Sunday.

The accident took place near Patha village on Saturday night when nearly 20 migrant labourers were going in the truck to Jhansi and Etah in Uttar Pradesh from Hyderabad, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Tiwari said.

Five labourers were killed and 13 others were injured after the mangoes-laden vehicle overturned, he said.

Close
The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital for treatment, he added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 10, 2020 09:33 am

tags #Madhya Pradesh

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Repatriation flights to India: Track daily updates on arrivals, departures

Repatriation flights to India: Track daily updates on arrivals, departures

Investors have already factored in slower GDP growth amid coronavirus pandemic: Ritesh Asher

Investors have already factored in slower GDP growth amid coronavirus pandemic: Ritesh Asher

COVID-19 may force auto companies into more automation on shop-floor, less reliance on contract labour: EY

COVID-19 may force auto companies into more automation on shop-floor, less reliance on contract labour: EY

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.