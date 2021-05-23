Madhya Pradesh: FIR against Kamal Nath for allegedly creating panic through remarks on COVID-19

An FIR was registered against Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Sunday for allegedly creating panic over the coronavirus pandemic through his remarks, a police official said.

The case against him was registered based on a complaint lodged by Bhopal BJP district president Sumeet Pachouri and two BJP MLAs- Vishwas Sarang and Rameshwar Sharma-, among others, he said.

Nath, a former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, was charged under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the IPC and section 54 (making or circulating a false alarm or warning as to disaster or its severity or magnitude, leading to panic) of National Disaster Management Act 2005, the official said.

The FIR was registered at the Crime Branch police station, Bhopal, he said.

About the basis on which the case against Nath was filed, Bhopal Headquarter Superintendent of Police, Ramji Shrivastav, said the action was taken based on the complaint and two videos provided by the complainants in a pen drive.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Investigation into the case is going on, he said, without giving any further details. In the complaint, the BJP leaders alleged that Nath had said in his press conference at Ujjain on Saturday that, Corona, which has spread in the world, is being known as the Indian variant of the virus.

Kamal Nath's statement at this moment of crisis is creating confusion and defaming the country internationally, the complaint said. It added that Nath has disobeyed the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines to stem COVID-19 and his act amounts to sedition according to IPC.

Besides, the complaint also said Nath's "false allegations" that the government was hiding the real number of deaths occurred due to coronavirus amount to creating fear and falls under the category of criminal offence.