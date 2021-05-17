Madhya Pradesh cop punishes COVID-19 lockdown violators by making them write Ram's name
Sub-inspector Santosh Singh is asking the COVID-19 violators to write the name of Lord Ram for 30-45 minutes.
May 17, 2021 / 04:18 PM IST
The COVID-19 lockdown violators were made to write the name of Lord Ram with their willingness. (Representative image: Reuters)
In a unique way to “punish” the people who are violating COVID-19-induced lockdown norms, a sub-inspector in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district are asking them to pen down the name of Lord Ram in a book.
Sub-inspector Santosh Singh is asking the COVID-19 violators to write the name of the deity for 30-45 minutes. He is also counselling them to stay at home and take care of their families during the lockdown imposed to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission, reported The Indian Express.
Singh would earlier make the violators do sit-ups or make them sit for 45 minutes to an hour before allowing them to go. The idea of asking them to write the name of Lord Ram came to his mind after a nearby community donated several booklets, said the report.
“I just thought that they can instead write the name of Lord Ram for as long as they are comfortable as punishment before letting them go,” said the report quoting Singh.
According to the report, so far no violators were forced to undergo this ‘punishment’. They were made to do it with their willingness.
The cops also ensured that the activity is not in conflict with the religious belief of the people, it said.
“We have been doing it for 3 days and around 25 odd people have been punished so far, we have not received any complaints about it,” Singh said.
Asked about Santosh’s way, Satna’s Superintendent of Police, Dharmvir Singh, said he was not aware of it. “We have 20 such checkpoints with two officers manning each point in two shifts. This measure was adopted by one officer in his capacity. It is not professional or legal which is not appreciated. He must adhere to what is legal and professional,” he told the publication.Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.