Madhya Pradesh cop punishes COVID-19 lockdown violators by making them write Ram's name

The COVID-19 lockdown violators were made to write the name of Lord Ram with their willingness. (Representative image: Reuters)

In a unique way to “punish” the people who are violating COVID-19-induced lockdown norms, a sub-inspector in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district are asking them to pen down the name of Lord Ram in a book.

Sub-inspector Santosh Singh is asking the COVID-19 violators to write the name of the deity for 30-45 minutes. He is also counselling them to stay at home and take care of their families during the lockdown imposed to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission, reported The Indian Express.

Singh would earlier make the violators do sit-ups or make them sit for 45 minutes to an hour before allowing them to go. The idea of asking them to write the name of Lord Ram came to his mind after a nearby community donated several booklets, said the report.

“I just thought that they can instead write the name of Lord Ram for as long as they are comfortable as punishment before letting them go,” said the report quoting Singh.

According to the report, so far no violators were forced to undergo this ‘punishment’. They were made to do it with their willingness.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The cops also ensured that the activity is not in conflict with the religious belief of the people, it said.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

“We have been doing it for 3 days and around 25 odd people have been punished so far, we have not received any complaints about it,” Singh said.

Asked about Santosh’s way, Satna’s Superintendent of Police, Dharmvir Singh, said he was not aware of it. “We have 20 such checkpoints with two officers manning each point in two shifts. This measure was adopted by one officer in his capacity. It is not professional or legal which is not appreciated. He must adhere to what is legal and professional,” he told the publication.