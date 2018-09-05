Madhya Pradesh: Congress alleges scam in subsidised power, bill waiver schemes

The Congress alleged "huge irregularities" in the Madhya Pradesh government's subsidised power supply and bill waiver schemes, demanding a CBI probe.

The ruling BJP termed the allegations as baseless. "Huge irregularities have been found in the Sambal Yojana (power bill waiver scheme). Several ineligible persons were given benefit. We demand a CBI inquiry into this scam," said state Congress media cell chief Shobha Oza here.

Ministers, BJP MLAs and corporators were responsible for the alleged scam, Oza alleged.

Under the subsidised power supply scheme, registered labourers from the unorganised sector and Below Poverty Line (BPL) families get electricity at Rs 200 per month.

Under the bill waiver scheme, outstanding power dues as of June 1, 2018 of poor households are to be waived fully. Congress Media Cell's vice president Bhupendra Gupta alleged that some beneficiaries were found to be owning cars and living in bungalows.

"Congress workers have checked out the addresses of such beneficiaries in Sagar and Indore cities," he said.

"Our investigation found that a power bill of Rs 1.77 lakh of a family living in one-room house was waived. How can a family living in one-room house can consume power worth lakhs?" he asked.

Congress leaders also released a list of such allegedly fraudulent beneficiaries. State BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal dismissed the allegations.

"These are baseless allegations. Congress should not politicise welfare schemes for the poor. These schemes were introduced to provide basic amenities to the deprived sections of society. Congress should think constructively about these welfare schemes," he said.