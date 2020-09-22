172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|madhya-pradesh-cm-shivraj-singh-chouhan-announces-rs-4000-direct-cash-transfer-to-farmers-5872101.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 04:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces Rs 4,000 direct cash transfer to farmers

The chief minister said his government will help farmers double their income by 2022.

PTI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on September 22 announced that his government will transfer Rs 4,000 into the bank accounts of farmers in the state in two equal instalments in a financial year.

The benefit would be given to those who are enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

"With a view of overall development of farmers, we have decided that schemes being run in their interest, such as relief under RCB6(4), PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, loan at zero percent interest and Prime Minister Crop Insurance, we will implement all the schemes as a package," Chouhan said in a series of tweets.

Close

In the first phase of this series, the CM Farmers Welfare Scheme is being started in the state, he said.

related news

"Under this scheme, all eligible beneficiary farmer families covered under the PM Samman Nidhi will be paid a total of Rs 4,000 in two instalments in a financial year. Welfare of farmers is the goal of my life," Chouhan tweeted.

The chief minister said his government will help farmers double their income by 2022.

"We re-implemented the loan scheme at zero interest rate. Complete benefits of Kisan Samman Nidhi and Bima Yojana were given. More than Rs 27,000 crore were paid to farmers for food grains purchase. We will leave no stone unturned to double farmers' income by 2022," he said in another tweet. Earlier in the day, Chouhan, in a programme here transferred loans worth Rs 800 crore to farmers' accounts in the state at zero per cent interest.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, the Centre transfers an amount of Rs 6,000 per year, in three equal instalments, directly into the bank accounts of farmers, subject to certain exclusion criteria relating to higher income status.
First Published on Sep 22, 2020 04:59 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Madhya Pradesh #Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.