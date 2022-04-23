 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan meets PM Modi; discusses state govt's initiatives

PTI
Apr 23, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan with PM Modi today (Image: ANI)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to brief him about various initiatives of his government, with the two leaders also discussing a host of issues.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Met MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who discussed the good governance initiatives of the MP Government and how their transformative schemes are bringing a positive change in people's lives."

Issues related to law and order besides the naxal issue, Ken-Betwa river interlinking project and several other matters also figured in their discussion, with Chouhan briefing Modi about the measures taken by his government, officials said.

PTI
first published: Apr 23, 2022 02:53 pm
