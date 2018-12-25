App
Last Updated : Dec 25, 2018 09:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet ministers to take oath on Dec 25

According to party sources, one or two Independent MLAs may get into the new Cabinet.

Image: Twitter/@OfficeOfKNath
The new Cabinet of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will take oath on December 25.

The oath ceremony would take place at Raj Bhawan at 3 pm.

Congress veteran Nath was sworn-in as Chief Minister on December 17, six days after his party posted a narrow victory over the BJP, which ruled the state for 15 years.

Nath has been camping in New Delhi since the past three days to finalise the list of his Cabinet colleagues, to be sworn in Tuesday, in consultation with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders.

Their names have not been made public so far.

Though the Congress, with 114 seats, emerged as the single largest party in the 230-member Assembly, it failed to cross the halfway mark on its own and enlisted support of the BSP and the SP, which have won two seats and one, respectively.

Four Independent MLAs, who are Congress rebels, have also extended their support, taking the total number of MLAs on the Congress side to 121.

The BJP had won 109 seats.

The MP assembly session is going to begin on January 7 with the oath-taking by newly elected MLAs.
First Published on Dec 25, 2018 09:00 am

tags #India #Madhya Pradesh #Politics

