Madhya Pradesh Cabinet expansion: Five BJP leaders take oath, join Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s government

Five Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders took oath as Cabinet ministers on April 21, in the first expansion of the Council of Ministers in Madhya Pradesh under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The five, including a woman and two ex-Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), were sworn in by Governor Lalji Tandon at a function at the Raj Bhawan amid the lockdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Chouhan was present at the ceremony.

Narottam Mishra, Kamal Patel, Meena Singh, Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput were administered the oath. The portfolio allocation was not immediately clear.

Chouhan, who was sworn-in as the chief minister on March 23, was running a one-person Cabinet for almost a month.

In March, Chouhan had taken over as the Chief Minister after the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state collapsed following the rebellion by senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and amid resignations from Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) close to him.

BJP had lost the 2018 Assembly election to the Congress after having governed the state for three terms. Chouhan had served as the Chief Minister for 13 of those years.

(With inputs from PTI)