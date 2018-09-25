App
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 06:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Madhya Pradesh cabinet approves Rs 300-500 pension for unmarried women

A Madhya Pradesh government spokesperson also told the press that the state cabinet approved taking a loan of 500 million euros from the European Investment Bank to continue with the Bhopal and Indore Metro Rail Projects

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With Election Commission’s model code of conduct expected to be imposed next month in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, the state cabinet led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken two major decisions, The Times of India has reported.

The first is to pay a monthly pension to unmarried women past the age of 50 years, while the second one is taking a loan of 500 million euros for the construction of metro rail in Bhopal and Indore.

Announcing the approval of Mukhya Mantri Abivahita Pension Yojana (Chief Minister’s Unmarried Women Pension Scheme), Water Resources Minister Narottam Mishra told the media that this is the first time that the state has taken such a step for unmarried women, who are “also a domicile of the state”.

According to Mishra, who is also the spokesperson of the BJP government in the state, a pension of Rs 300 will be paid per month to unmarried women between the age of 50 and 79 years, while a pension of Rs 500 will be given to those who are 80 years of age and above.

Mishra also told the press that the state cabinet approved taking a loan of 500 million euros from the European Investment Bank to continue with the Bhopal and Indore Metro Rail Projects. The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Company Limited (MPMRCL) will decide the filling of posts and the eligibility of criteria for the metro projects, which will be implemented under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Model.

The Madhya Pradesh government was also mulling starting metro projects in Gwalior and Jabalpur. However, Mishra told the publication that feasibility in the cities will be assessed before a decision is made.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 06:39 pm

