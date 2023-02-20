 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Madhya Pradesh cabinet approves new excise policy; discourages liquor consumption

PTI
Feb 20, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra made the announcement after the cabinet meeting on Sunday evening and said the new excise policy is designed to discourage liquor consumption.

Representative image: Pixabay

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has approved the new excise policy under which 'ahatas', or areas for drinking attached to liquor outlets, and shop bars will be closed.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra made the announcement after the cabinet meeting on Sunday evening and said the new excise policy is designed to discourage liquor consumption.

This comes amid senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti's demand for a "controlled liquor policy" in MP.

Bharti, who started her campaign with the demand for total prohibition, has now been asking for regularisation of liquor sale in the state, where the Assembly polls are due this year-end.