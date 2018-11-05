App
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 11:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls 2018: BJP leaders meet Sumitra Mahajan over ticket distribution

The polls for the 230-member state assembly will be held on November 28. Counting of votes will take place on December 11.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe met Lok Sabha Speaker and local MP Sumitra Mahajan in connection with ticket distribution for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls.

Indore district has nine assembly constituencies.

"Tai (Sumitra Mahajan) is our senior leader. As she was abroad, we could not hold talks over the Assembly poll tickets with her. Following her return, we called on her," Gwalior Lok Sabha MP Tomar told reporters here.

Tomar and Sahasrabuddhe held talks with Mahajan for about 90 minutes, party functionaries said.

Tomar denied that Mahajan was upset over the process of picking party candidates.

"Mahajan is not unhappy at all," he said.

BJP sources have said the ticket distribution for seats in Indore were getting delayed due to a reported tussle between Mahajan and BJP general secretary and Mhow MLA Kailash Vijayvargiya.

The Lok Sabha Speaker refused to comment on the matter.

"I have no knowledge of the tickets (row)," she said.

Vijayvargiya, speaking to reporters recently, had refuted such talks and said there was no tussle between him and Mahajan.

Tomar, meanwhile, in reply to a query on the Ram temple said, "We are going to celebrate a historical Diwali in Ayodhya".

First Published on Nov 5, 2018 10:51 pm

