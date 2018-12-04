App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 04, 2018 10:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls 2018: 2 petitions filed in HC over EVMs, VVPAT slips

The petition sought direction to the Election Commission to reveal the number of EVMs under the unused, reserve category.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Two petitions were filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court in connection with EVMs used in the state assembly polls held on November 28.

Congress leader Naresh Saraf sought direction from the high court to set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe alleged irregularities in the handling of reserve electronic voting machines (EVMs) in Bhopal, Satna, Sagar, Shahjapur and Khandwa.

The petitioner's counsel Shashank Shekhar said no separate facility was created to keep the unused reserve EVMs after polling was held.

These were kept within the vicinity of EVMs used in polling in all the assembly seats, Shekhar alleged.

related news

The petition sought direction to the Election Commission to reveal the number of EVMs under the unused, reserve category. It also sought punishment for authorities for alleged dereliction of election duty, he informed.

The petition will come up for hearing on December 6.

The other petition, filed by advocate Amitabh Gupta, sought direction from the high court for counting of the slips of VVPAT machines used in the November 28 polling.

The voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) unit is used to verify that a vote polled by a voter goes to the chosen candidate.

Gupta said no additional infrastructure is required to carry the counting of the slips in VVPAT machines. He said the slips of VVPAT machines must be tallied with the votes polled in the EVM for all 230 Assembly constituencies that went to polls on November 28.

Assembly Elections 2018: Read the latest news, views and analysis here
First Published on Dec 4, 2018 10:10 pm

tags #assembly elections 2018 #Current Affairs #India #Madhya Pradesh #Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls 2018

most popular

Tata Harrier: Premium SUV set to launch, find out features and other details here

Tata Harrier: Premium SUV set to launch, find out features and other details here

Slideshow | Brokerages have 'buy' rating on these 6 stocks, target 7-33% return

Slideshow | Brokerages have 'buy' rating on these 6 stocks, target 7-33% return

2018 LA Auto Show: Electric cars and gas-powered SUVs, check out these 10 motoring marvels

2018 LA Auto Show: Electric cars and gas-powered SUVs, check out these 10 motoring marvels

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.