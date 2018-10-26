App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 09:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls 2018: BSP comes out with second list of 29 candidates

With this, the Mayawati-led party has so far announced 51 candidates for the 230-member Assembly.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) issued its second list for 29 seats for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

With this, the Mayawati-led party has so far announced 51 candidates for the 230-member Assembly.

Last month, it had declared its first list, dashing the Congress's hope of an alliance.

"We are going to fight all 230 seats in MP," state BSP chief Pradeep Ahirwar told PTI.

The party has so far nominated 40 new faces and the candidates include Brahmins, Thakurs and members of other upper caste communities too, he said.

The BSP has four MLAs in the BJP-ruled state which will go to the polls on November 28.

Assembly Elections 2018: Read the latest news, views and analysis here
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 09:41 pm

tags #assembly elections 2018 #India #Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls 2018 #Politics

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.