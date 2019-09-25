Madhya Pradesh: 2 Dalit kids lynched for defecating in public

Two Dalit children were allegedly beaten to death by some people in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on September 25, police told news agency PTI. They added that the children were lynched for defecating in front of a panchayat building in the village.

Sirsod police station's inspector R S Dhakad said the incident took place in the morning in Bhavkedhi village in the district.

The two children, Roshani (12) and Avinash (10), suffered serious injuries in the incident and were rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared them dead, he added.

Efforts were on to arrest the culprits, he told PTI.

In July earlier this year, a mob lynched a man in the Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh on the suspicion of stealing and killing peacocks, as per an HT report.

Another man was lynched in Raisen district in the state in a separate incident. People suspected him of being a 'child-lifter' and beat him to death. The two incidents took place within 24 hours.