Madha Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Madha Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Madha is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Solapur district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 75.58% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 67.59% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shinde Babanrao Vitthalrao won this seat by a margin of 35778 votes, which was 15.95% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 224326 votes.Shinde Babanrao Vitthalrao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 63169 votes. NCP polled 180026 votes, 61.23% of the total votes polled.
