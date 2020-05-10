App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 10, 2020 10:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Macro data, earnings, virus updates to drive markets: Analysts

Participants will also track global cues amid US-China trade deal negotiations, they added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Trading in the equity markets this week would be guided by several macroeconomic data announcements, quarterly earnings and updates about the COVID-19 pandemic, analysts said. Participants will also track global cues amid US-China trade deal negotiations, they added.

"Earnings season and the management commentaries so far suggest more volatility and disruption in earnings ahead. In the near-term, we expect the market direction to depend upon the spread and intensity of COVID cases, development around COVID vaccine and incremental government/ regulatory actions to restart the economy. Investors would also track the developments around the trade tensions between US and China," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India has neared the 60,000-mark, with around 2,000 fatalities. Globally, the coronavirus cases have topped 3.9 million and caused more than 271,000 deaths.

Close

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said, "Needless to say, domestic factors viz. COVID-19 cases and disappointing earnings will continue to weigh on the sentiments ahead."

related news

On the macroeconomic front, industrial production, consumer inflation and WPI inflation data will be announced this week, which will influence trading in the equity market.

Meanwhile, the government on Friday increased its market borrowing programme for the current financial year by more than 50 percent to Rs 12 lakh crore. According to experts, this might push the fiscal deficit to about 5.5 percent of GDP, from the target of 3.5 percent in FY21.

Investors would also track moves by various countries to ease lockdowns and resume economic activities.

"While the earnings season has been lacklustre, markets seem to be awaiting announcement of a stimulus package from the government," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

During the last week, the Sensex plunged 2,074.92 points or 6.15 per cent.

Major corporates scheduled to announce their earnings this week include Bandhan Bank, Nestle India Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Maruti Suzuki India.

Meanwhile, ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 26 percent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 1,221 crore for the March quarter.

Markets would also track movement in crude oil and rupee-US dollar trend, analysts said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 10, 2020 10:19 am

tags #earnings #macro

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Repatriation flights to India: Track daily updates on arrivals, departures

Repatriation flights to India: Track daily updates on arrivals, departures

Investors have already factored in slower GDP growth amid coronavirus pandemic: Ritesh Asher

Investors have already factored in slower GDP growth amid coronavirus pandemic: Ritesh Asher

COVID-19 may force auto companies into more automation on shop-floor, less reliance on contract labour: EY

COVID-19 may force auto companies into more automation on shop-floor, less reliance on contract labour: EY

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.