English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    "Maa… isn't a mere word'': PM Modi writes blog dedicated to his mother on her birthday

    "My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers," PM Modi said in his blog post.

    PTI
    June 18, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST
    PM Modi with his mother (Image: Narendra Modi/Twitter)

    PM Modi with his mother (Image: Narendra Modi/Twitter)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a blog dedicated to his mother as she entered the 100th year of her life on Saturday, highlighting her sacrifices and the various aspects of her life which "shaped" his mind, personality, and self-confidence. "Maa… this isn't a mere word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, 18th June, is the day my Mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I have penned a few thoughts expressing joy and gratitude," Modi said on Twitter.

    He met his mother in Gujarat to greet her and sought her blessings. "My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers," he said in his blog post, which is available in several regional languages besides Hindi and English.

    The prime minister noted there were only two instances when his mother accompanied him publicly. Once, it was at a public function in Ahmedabad when she applied tilak on his forehead after he had returned from Srinagar where he had hoisted the national flag at the Lal Chowk after completing the Ekta Yatra, he said.

    The second instance was when he first took oath as Gujarat chief minister in 2001. Modi said a life lesson his mother taught him was that it was possible to be learned without being formally educated.
    PTI
    Tags: #Gujarat #PM Modi #Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    first published: Jun 18, 2022 09:17 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.