"Maa… isn't a mere word'': PM Modi writes blog dedicated to his mother on her birthday

PM Modi with his mother (Image: Narendra Modi/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a blog dedicated to his mother as she entered the 100th year of her life on Saturday, highlighting her sacrifices and the various aspects of her life which "shaped" his mind, personality, and self-confidence. "Maa… this isn't a mere word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, 18th June, is the day my Mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I have penned a few thoughts expressing joy and gratitude," Modi said on Twitter.

He met his mother in Gujarat to greet her and sought her blessings. "My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers," he said in his blog post, which is available in several regional languages besides Hindi and English.

The prime minister noted there were only two instances when his mother accompanied him publicly. Once, it was at a public function in Ahmedabad when she applied tilak on his forehead after he had returned from Srinagar where he had hoisted the national flag at the Lal Chowk after completing the Ekta Yatra, he said.

The second instance was when he first took oath as Gujarat chief minister in 2001. Modi said a life lesson his mother taught him was that it was possible to be learned without being formally educated.