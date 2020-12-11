‘Ma Durga's grace helped me’: BJP chief JP Nadda after attack on his convoy in Bengal

File image: BJP National President JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda said on December 10 that it was because of “Ma Durga's grace” that he was able to reach a party meeting, after his convoy was attacked with bricks and stones near Kolkata earlier in the day.

"If I have reached here for the meeting, it's due to Ma Durga's grace," Nadda said.

The saffron party has launched protests across West Bengal over Nadda’s convoy being attacked, allegedly by supporters of the ruling All India Trinamool Congress party.

The incident took place around 12.00 pm on December 10 when BJP leaders, including party chief Nadda, were travelling to Diamond Harbour – the parliamentary constituency of Trinamool Member of Parliament (MP) and the chief minister’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

The BJP has alleged that its leaders who were part of the convoy were injured in the attack and many cars were also damaged. It has also questioned the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led state government over the security lapse.

However, the Trinamool Congress hit back and accused the BJP of "intentional provocation" and attempting to malign the state government ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for April-May 2021.

"BJP is creating a new Hindu dharma. It is a hateful dharma. This is how Hitler became who he was. They are creating videos of incidents and sharing with media… Nautanki is going on. They will say Pakistan is attacking us, Nepal, Israel," CM Banerjee said.

Bengal has seen a dramatic rise of the BJP over the last few years. Its efforts on the ground led to the party winning 18 of Bengal’s 42 parliamentary seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, up from just two in 2014. This rise came at the cost of not just the TMC, which saw its tally fall from 34 to 22, but also the Congress and the Left Front.

BJP’s vote share in the state (in the general election) soared to 40.6 percent in the 2019 general election from about 17 percent in 2014. This brought the saffron party’s vote share close to TMC’s 43.6 percent.

Yet, BJP is also likely to face challenges. The Banerjee-led government’s handling of the pandemic will be among key factors that would decide which way voters sway. Plus, the BJP has not portrayed a chief ministerial candidate to take on two-term chief minister Banerjee.

Recent election results and voting trends have clearly shown that India has moved towards ‘split-ticket’ voting where voters tend to vote very differently for elections at the Centre and in the state.