Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 03:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

M Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi urge people to enrol as voters

In 2011, the Election Commission had started observing January 25 as the National Voters Day.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
On the 9th National Voters Day, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 25 urged the youth to enrol in voters' list, saying people's participation in the electoral exercise strengthens democracy's foundation.

The EC came into being on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a republic.

"On the National Voters day, I urge all countrymen to enrol themselves in the voters list and exercise their franchise during elections. People's participation in the electoral process is essential to strengthen the democratic foundations of the country," Naidu's office tweeted.

The PM, while greeting people on the occasion, said, "This is a day to reaffirm our commitment towards further strengthening our democracy by unfailingly participating in democratic processes at the local, state and national levels."

He said, it will go a long way in building a New India.

"I urge people from all walks of life to create awareness on voter registration and especially request my young friends to register themselves as voters if they have not done so already. Every vote cast enhances our democratic fabric," he wrote on Twitter.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 03:32 pm

tags #India #Politics

