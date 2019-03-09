App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2019 09:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

M Venkaiah Naidu calls for defeating 'destructive forces of hatred'

Stating that radicalisation on the basis of religion is gaining ground, Naidu called for combating terrorism with the collective might by breaking its nexus with illicit financial and arms flows.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on March 8 called for defeating the "destructive forces of hatred, the fanatical cries of religious bigotry and the megalomaniac designs of despotic rulers" to ensure peace for promoting the welfare of humankind. He also said that terrorism has emerged as the "biggest threat" to the world peace and India is bearing the impact of this most serious challenge.

Naidu made the remarks after receiving an honorary doctorate by the University of Peace founded by the United Nations for his contribution "to the rule of law, democracy and sustainable development in India".

He is the first Indian to receive an honorary doctorate from this varsity.

In his acceptance speech, Vice President Naidu "called for defeating the destructive forces of hatred, the fanatical cries of religious bigotry and the megalomaniac designs of despotic rulers to ensure peace for promoting the welfare of humankind", said a statement issued by his office.

related news

"The ability to appreciate and celebrate the fascinating diversity in thoughts, languages, cultures and religious beliefs is the foundation for our ability to live together. Peace begins with our search for common bonds that unite us rather than when we look for and accentuate the differences," he said, urging the people to see others as their own kin.

He called for building a larger collective effort to present a world view drawn from all the major faiths to encourage a greater understanding of the essential tenets that promote peace through promotion of inter-faith understanding.

Stating that radicalisation on the basis of religion is gaining ground, Naidu called for combating terrorism with the collective might by breaking its nexus with illicit financial and arms flows.

"India's endeavour towards peaceful development has only too often being derailed by cross border terrorism," he said, in an apparent reference to Pakistan, which is accused of providing safe havens to terrorists who carry out attacks in neighbouring countries.

Referring to inequalities and exclusion as the major causes of conflict derailing peace, Naidu gave on account of the initiatives taken by India to promote inclusive and sustainable development.

Stating that peace is synonymous with development, Naidu said that national fervour and international cooperation shall co-exist and force shall be used only to defend and not to attack.

Earlier, Naidu along with Costa Rica Foreign Minister Lorena Aguilar offered floral tribute at Mahatma Gandhi's bust installed in the university campus. India is a founding member of the varsity.
First Published on Mar 9, 2019 09:08 am

tags #India #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

TMC Youth Workers Heckle Kolkata Girl for Donning 'Revealing' Dress to ...

Streaming Now: Ben Affleck in Triple Frontier, Idris Elba in Turn Up C ...

Kaithi First Look: Karthi Promises 'A Full Fledged Action Thriller'

India vs Australia | First One is Always Difficult to Get: Khawaja on ...

This Modified Hyundai Creta with Wide Tyres Looks Out of Place

'Naya' Pakistan With 'Nayi Soch' Should Show 'Naya' Action Against Ter ...

Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour

Badla Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu Film Is an Engross ...

Election Tracker LIVE: PM to Inaugurate Delhi Metro's Blue Line Extens ...

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

MSMEs created 14% more jobs in last years, claims CII survey

US economy creates paltry 20,000 jobs in February

UP, Bihar continue to be down in the dumps in HDI, says report

Subhash Chandra Garg designated as Finance Secretary

Wall Street falls at open after weak jobs data, growth concerns

Believe opportunities are emerging within mid & smallcap space, says K ...

Market is on confident wicket now than it was in December, says Tata I ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Rahul Gandhi reposes faith in old guard in first list for Lok Sabha el ...

Cachar Paper Mill, Barak Valley’s only major industry, remains shut; ...

Taapsee Pannu epitomises the new age Hindi film heroine — one that's ...

US House Democrats okay sweeping plan to ensure fair election for all, ...

ArcelorMittal's takeover bid for debt-ridden Essar Steel approved by N ...

All England Championships 2019: Indian challenge ends as doughty Saina ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

The Stories in My Life: Raja Rao's timeless tale of a juggler and a se ...

Women's Day 2019: A must-follow list of 21 amazing Indian women on soc ...

Nirav Modi tracked down in London, running a new diamond business

Captain Marvel’s post credit scene is a bonus for all the Avengers: ...

Badla Day 1 Box Office Collection: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu's f ...

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli continues the fabulous streak scores h ...

Mahira Khan pens down an emotional post for her mom on International W ...

Ed Sheeran found a cat like himself, should The Wibbles be worried?

Leila: Huma Qureshi takes over Netflix after Radhika Apte in this dyst ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt's majestic look on the poster is reminding Twitter ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.