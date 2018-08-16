App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 10:25 AM IST

M Venkaiah Naidu, Amit Shah visits AIIMS to enquire about Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health

The 93-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party leader was admitted at the AIIMS on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) today to enquire about the condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who has been undergoing treatment at the premier institute. Vajpayee's condition is critical and he continues to be on advanced life-support system.

BJP chief Amit Shah, Union Health Minister J P Nadda, are at AIIMS, while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, Dharmendra Pradhan are expected to visit the premier medical institute soon. Home Minister Rajnath Singh is also likely to visit AIIMS.

The veteran BJP leader, a diabetic, has one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he developed dementia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS last evening to enquire about the condition of Vajpayee.
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 10:20 am

tags #AIIMS #Atal Bihari Vajpayee #India

