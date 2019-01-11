App
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 02:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

M Nageshwar Rao undoes transfers done by Alok Verma; situation restored to January 8

Alok Verma, after being reinstated by the Supreme Court on January 8, had undone all the transfers done by Rao.

Interim CBI Director M Nageshwar Rao has cancelled all transfer decisions taken by his ousted predecessor Alok Verma restoring the position of officials as on January 8, officials said.

Verma, after being reinstated by the Supreme Court on January 8, had undone all the transfers done by Rao. He had also appointed a new investigation officer to probe the case against Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

A high-powered committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Justice A K Sikri and leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge had transferred Verma out of the CBI in a split verdict January 10.

The government gave the charge of the agency to Additional Director Nageshwar Rao who was also incharge for 77 days when Verma and his deputy Asthana were on forced leave.

The Supreme Court had stopped Rao from taking any major policy decisions. However, no such condition applies on his present tenure.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 02:45 pm

tags #CBI #India #Politics

