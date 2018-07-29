M Karunanidhi stable after hospitalisation; leaders pay visit

DMK President M Karunanidhi’s condition is stable, with his health being monitored in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Kauvery hospital.



According to a press release by the Kauvery hospital, where the DMK supremo is currently being treated, Karunanidhi is being treated by a panel of expert doctors in the ICU.

DMK chief M Karunanidhi, was earlier transferred from his residence to a private hospital after a fever due to dip a dip in his blood pressure from a urinary tract infection, the hospital said. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Kauvery Hospital around 1:30 am.

The 94-year-old leader was visited by several leaders, chief among them Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi and former Union minister A Raja.

The DMK leaders had also visited the nonagenarian leader's house in Gopalapuram area before he was taken to the hospital.

Karunanidhi's estranged son and former DMK leader M K Alagiri, who was expelled from the party by the DMK chief in January 2014 after a prolonged struggle for power with his younger brother Stalin, also visited his father's house and the hospital.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami told reporters at Salem that the state government was ready to provide all possible medical assistance to the ailing Karunanidhi, who was a five-time CM, if it was approached.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, wishing a quick recovery, tweeted: "Kalaignar M Karunanidhi is a born fighter. I am sure he will fight back and return fast to good health. Wish him a speedy recovery."

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "My prayers for Sh Karunanidhi's fast recovery."

State health minister C Vijayabaskar too wished the DMK supremo a speedy recovery.

After receiving the news about Karunanidhi being admitted to hospital, party cadre from various parts of the state poured in there chanting "long live Thalaivar" (leader) and "meendu vaa thalaiva," (come back leader).

Hours before Karunanidhi was moved to the hospital, Stalin had said the former chief minister's health was improving.

On Wednesday, he had assured people that there was nothing to worry about his father's health.

Security was tightened at the former chief minister's residence as DMK cadres thronged the area.

Later in the day, senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mukul Wasnik visited members of Karunanidhi's family and spoke to doctors at the hospital.

"Karunanidhiji is totally stable... he is improving... we are praying for his speedy recovery," Azad told reporters, adding the Congress high command had directed them to enquire about his health.

State Congress leaders, including EVKS Elangovan, TNCC chief Su Thirunavukkarasar, were present at the hospital.

Actors including Prabhu and Nasser also paid a visit to the hospital.

For the past two years, though Karunanidhi did not make any public appearance owing to ill-health, he had visited the party headquarters and still holds the top post in the Dravidian party.

On July 18, the leader had underwent a procedure to change his tracheostomy tube to help him in breathing.

Karunanidhi, who is addressed as 'Kalaignar' (artiste) by his supporters, followers and some politicians, entered his 50th year as party chief yesterday.

(With inputs from PTI)