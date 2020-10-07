172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|m-a-ganapathy-appointed-bcas-chief-5931631.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 08:32 AM IST

M A Ganapathy appointed BCAS chief

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Ganapathy, IPS, to the post of Director General, BCAS, for a tenure up to his superannuation on February 29, 2024, the order said.

PTI

Senior IPS officer M A Ganapathy has been appointed as the Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Tuesday.

He is a 1986 batch IPS officer of Uttarakhand cadre.

The post of BCAS chief fell vacant after Rakesh Asthana was appointed as the Director General of Border Security Force in August.
First Published on Oct 7, 2020 08:32 am

tags #BCAS #Civil Aviation security #Current Affairs #India #M A Ganapathy

