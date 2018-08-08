App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lynching accused admits to crime, says will kill anyone who slaughters a cow: Report

In a written statement to the court, Sisodia had claimed that he was not involved in the attack and that he wasn't even present at the spot

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Rakesh Sisodia, one of the accused in the murder of Qasim Qureshi (Hapur lynching), was caught admitting his crime on camera and said he is ready to kill anybody who slaughters a cow.

"My army is ready. If anyone slaughters a cow, we will kill them and go to jail a thousand times," Sisodia was caught saying on an undercover operation by NDTV.

In a written statement to the court, Sisodia had claimed that he was not involved in the attack and that he wasn't even present at the spot.

The murder accused said he received a grand welcome when he was released on bail. "People were raising slogans in my name. People welcomed me with open arms, I felt very proud," he said.

Sisodia claimed that the police were also on his side because of the current government in Uttar Pradesh.

In its initial report, the police had said that the lynching was a fallout of a road rage incident.

Mohammed Yasin, the brother of another victim in the same incident, had accused the police of forcing him to accept its version of events.

Vipin Yadav, one of the accused in the murder of Pehlu Khan (Alwar lynching), admitted to having stopped Khan's vehicle and beating him up for one and a half hours.

"They weren't stopping their trucks, so I had to overtake them and take their keys to catch them," he said.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 09:47 am

