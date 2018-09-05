Luxury bus operators may soon have to pay Rs 3 lakh to obtain a national permit

Luxury air conditioned (AC) tourist buses may have to shell about Rs three lakh annually to obtain national permit from the government to operate their fleets in India. A notification in this regard is expected in two weeks’ time.

“A draft will be circulated regarding National Permit for passenger vehicles in about two weeks’ time,” said a senior government official.

An annual fee of Rs three lakh for AC buses, Rs two lakh for non-AC buses and Rs 25,000 for taxis could be fixed to obtain the permits.

“Group of ministers (GoM) have suggested this fee structure… It may be revised, if not found suitable,” he said.

GoM, early this year, had suggested that an annual fee structure for tourist buses should be put in place to give “fillip to public transport”.

“Public transport in the country is growing annually at a rate of just about two percent as against a 20 percent annual growth in private transport. A national permit will give the much needed fillip to public transport and help reduce road congestion and its attendant problems,” said a statement released by road ministry after the meeting.

At present, an ordinary tourist bus operator pays about Rs 62,920; luxury bus operator pays Rs 1.19 lakh while super luxury bus operator pays only Rs 900 annually under intra-state operations. Under inter-state operations, an ordinary bus operator pays Rs 3,040; luxury bus operator pays Rs 12,880 and super luxury bus operator pays Rs 14,940 annually.

In July, transporters went on strike demanding simplification of national permits for tourist vehicles. The strike was called off on eighth day after the government agreed to consider demands of All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), the independent transport union spearheading the strike.

“The government will notify a National Permit Scheme for tourist vehicles to facilitate seamless movement of tourist vehicles across the country,” joint statement issued by Centre and AIMTC said.

Another official said that the permit will have similar guidelines like that of goods transport.

“The fees will be paid annually and the bus operator will be allowed to operate throughout the country,” he said.

Goods’ transport operators have to pay Rs 16,500 as an annual fees to Centre, through Vahan portal, which is, then, divided among states.