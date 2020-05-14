App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 11:02 AM IST

Lupin's Vizag facility gets inspection closure report from USFDA

Pharma major Lupin on Thursday said that its facility in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, has received the inspection closure report from the US health regulator.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pharma major Lupin on Thursday said that its facility in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, has received the inspection closure report from the US health regulator.

The inspection for the facility was conducted by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) during January 13-17, the company said.

It informed stock exchanges of "the receipt of the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) after closure of the inspection for its Vizag (Vishakhapatnam), India facility."

"We remain committed to enhancing compliance and quality standards at the Vizag facility and across all our manufacturing sites," Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin said.

The company's shares were trading at Rs 848 apiece on BSE in morning trade, 0.98 per cent from the previous close.

First Published on May 14, 2020 10:54 am

tags #India #Lupin #USFDA #vishakhapatman

Coronavirus-free Sikkim prepares to revise 'shattered' tourism sector

Pronab Sen warns India's FY21 GDP may contract 9% without more economic stimulus

Uber withdraws job offers to business school graduates: Report

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

