Lupin launches plaque psoriasis treatment spray in US market

Drug major Lupin today announced the launch of Desoximetasone Topical Spray, used for treatment of plaque psoriasis, in the US market.

"Lupin's Desoximetasone Topical Spray, 0.25 percent, is the generic equivalent of Taro Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.'s Topicort Topical Spray, 0.25 percent. It is a corticosteroid indicated for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in patients 18 years of age or older," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Quoting IQVIA MAT May 2018 data, Lupin said Desoximetasone Topical Spray, 0.25 percent, had annual sales of approximately $18.7 million in the US.

Shares of Lupin were trading 0.71 percent higher at Rs 820.35 apiece on BSE.