Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 01:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin launches plaque psoriasis treatment spray in US market

Quoting IQVIA MAT May 2018 data, Lupin said Desoximetasone Topical Spray, 0.25 percent, had annual sales of approximately $18.7 million in the US.

PTI
 
 
Drug major Lupin today announced the launch of Desoximetasone Topical Spray, used for treatment of plaque psoriasis, in the US market.

"Lupin's Desoximetasone Topical Spray, 0.25 percent, is the generic equivalent of Taro Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.'s Topicort Topical Spray, 0.25 percent. It is a corticosteroid indicated for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in patients 18 years of age or older," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of Lupin were trading 0.71 percent higher at  Rs 820.35 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 12:59 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India

