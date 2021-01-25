MARKET NEWS

Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic Sevelamer Carbonate tablets

The product is a generic version of Genzyme Corporation's Renvela tablets in the same strength, Lupin added.

PTI
January 25, 2021 / 01:54 PM IST
Drug firm Lupin on Monday said it has received nod from the US health regulator to market its generic Sevelamer Carbonate tablets that are used to control phosphorus in people with chronic kidney disease on dialysis.

The company has received approval to market its Sevelamer Carbonate tablets in the strength of 800 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration, (USFDA), Lupin said in a statement.

The product is a generic version of Genzyme Corporation's Renvela tablets in the same strength, it added.

According to the IQVIA MAT September 2020 data, Sevelamer Carbonate tablets had estimated annual sales of USD 348 million in the US, Lupin said.

The product is indicated for the control of serum phosphorus in adults and children 6 years of age and older with chronic kidney disease on dialysis, it added.

Shares of Lupin Ltd were trading at Rs 1,097.60 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.67 percent from the previous close.
TAGS: #Health #India #Lupin #USFDA
first published: Jan 25, 2021 01:54 pm

