Lupin Foundation adopts Dholpur, Vidisha, Nandurbar under aspirational districts scheme

Lupin Foundation has adopted Dholpur, Vidisha and Nandurbar as part of government's 'Aspirational Districts Programme' under the Niti Aayog. Dholpur in Rajasthan, Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh and Nandurbar in Maharashtra are amongst the districts ranked at the bottom in terms of development.

An agreement was inked between the Niti Aayog and Lupin Foundation here today, in which the latter said it will utilise the money from its parent organisation's CSR fund as well as tap the government funds through MPLAD schemes and MLA development fund, among others.

For the districts covered under this programme, the aim is to quickly and effectively transforming them through a focus on strength of each district, identification of low-hanging fruits and to measure progress and rank the districts.

The programme started with 108 districts and has added three more districts from Odisha and one from West Bengal, taking the count to 112 now.

In the first ranking that was out last month, Dahod in Gujarat stood at the top among 108 aspirational districts by the Niti Aayog on the basis of incremental development over two months from March 31 this year.

West Sikkim district was at the second spot.

The ranking was done on the basis of the improvements in five developmental areas that they have made from March 31 to May 31 this year.