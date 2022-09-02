English
    Lufthansa's 2 flight cancellations affect 450 passengers; early morning chaos at Delhi airport

    Lufthansa group, on Thursday, said it has to cancel 800 flights at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich for Friday due to the strike by pilots.

    PTI
    September 02, 2022 / 01:53 PM IST
    LUFTHANSA (Source: Reuters)

    Delhi airport witnessed early morning chaos on Friday as nearly 450 passengers were affected after Lufthansa cancelled flights to Munich and Frankfurt due to pilots' strike.

    Sources at the Delhi airport on Friday said, one flight each to Munich and Frankfurt were cancelled by Lufthansa, which impacted nearly 450 passengers.

    There was chaos at the airport early in the morning and the affected passengers were later provided refreshments and accomodation, they added.

    On Thursday, Lufthansa said the strike announced by the pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) will have a massive impact on flight operations on Friday.

    "Lufthansa has to cancel 800 flights at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich for Friday, with single flights also being cancelled as early as today, Thursday, September 1.

    "An estimated 1,30,000 passengers will be affected, in view of the upcoming weekend, the end of the holidays in some parts of Europe. "Lufthansa is working with joint forces to return its flight operations to a normal status as quickly as possible. Nevertheless, the effects of the strike may still lead to individual flight cancellations or delays this Saturday and Sunday," it had said in a statement.
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Lufthansa #passengers
    first published: Sep 2, 2022 01:55 pm
