Last Updated : Jul 07, 2018 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lucky draw: Jobless Keralite wins Rs 13 crore in UAE raffle

Tojo Mathew, a 30-year-old from Kuttanad, was working in Abu Dhabi as a civil supervisor for the past six years. He bought the ticket at the monthly Big Ticket raffle draw conducted at the Abu Dhabi International airport

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
The fortune of a jobless young man from Kerala’s Alapuzzha district shined on Tuesday when he won the monthly raffle in Abu Dhabi, which amounted to 7 million Dirhams i.e. Rs 13 crore.

Tojo Mathew, a 30-year-old from Kuttanad, was working in Abu Dhabi as a civil supervisor for the past six years. He bought the ticket at the monthly Big Ticket raffle draw conducted at the Abu Dhabi International airport.

Apparently, Tojo had recently resigned from his job in UAE and was coming back to his wife in New Delhi.

“I bought the ticket at the Abu Dhabi airport just before boarding the flight for India on June 24. I was leaving the UAE for good to join my wife, who got a job in New Delhi. I still cannot believe I won,” Mathew was quoted as saying to Khaleej Times.

“Congratulations to Mr. TOJO MATHEW, from India, with winning ticket no. 075171. He won AED 7 Million in Super 7 Series 193. The complete list of winners will be posted very soon on our website, www.bigticket.ae. Stay tuned,” read a Facebook post by Big Ticket Abu Dhabi.

Mathew’s dream is to construct a new house in Kerala.

Earlier, an Indian driver had won 12 million Dirhams i.e Rs 22 crore in an Abu Dhabi raffle in April.
First Published on Jul 7, 2018 03:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Trending News

