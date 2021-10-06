Lucknow Police impose Section 144 till November 8 in view of upcoming festivals, maintain law and order

Section 144, also known as prohibitory orders, empowers the magistrate to prohibit the gathering of four or more people in a specified area. (Representative image: Reuters)

The Lucknow Police have imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) till November 8 to maintain law and order, and ensure adherence to COVID-19 rules in view of upcoming festivals, various entrance exams and farmers' protests.

In an official note signed by Piyush Mordia, Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order), “Section 144 of CrPC implemented in the state capital Lucknow with immediate effect. Section 144 will remain in force in the capital till November 8 to maintain law and order and ensure adherence to COVID-19 rules in view of upcoming festivals, various entrance exams, and farmers’ protests.”

In the order, the police said that Navratri will be celebrated from October 7-14, Ram Navami on October 14, Dussehra on October 15, Eid/Barawafat on October 19, Diwali on November 4 and Bhai Dooj on November 6. "COVID-19 is having an impact on the normal lives of people. So, it is important to be vigilant during the festival period,” it said.

The order further noted that the ongoing and proposed farmers' protest may disturb the law and order, therefore, it was important to issue new restrictions.

Before this, the state government had decided to impose Section 144 in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh following the increase in tension after death of nine people in violence erupted during a farmers' protest on October 3. Four of the dead were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers. The other four were BJP workers and a driver who were allegedly pulled out of the vehicles and lynched by the protesters. A TV journalist Raman Kashyap hs also lost his life in the violence broke out on October 3.

Several political leaders have also been stopped by the police on their way to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet families of families of farmers killed in the violence.