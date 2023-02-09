English
    Lucknow all set to host Global Investors Summit

    The 10-12 February event is expected to be attended by several ministers of the union and the state government and a host of leading industrialists.

    PTI
    February 09, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST

    Uttar Pradesh's capital is being decked up for the three-day Global Investors Summit that would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday.

    Besides PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and over 15 cabinet ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari are expected to attend the event.

    "We are hopeful that a maximum number of representatives from leading industries will attend the summit," said Abhishek Prakash, CeO of Invest UP, the key department which is responsible for holding the UPGIS.