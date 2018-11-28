App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2018 06:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T's A M Naik appointed NSDC chairman

NSDC, under the ministry, aims to promote skill development by catalysing creation of large, quality and for-profit vocational institutions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The government said it has appointed Larsen & Toubro Group Chairman A M Naik as the chairman of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

Making the announcement, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said under Naik's leadership, the corporation apart from its engagement in executing skilling modules, should also be a think-tank providing direction and necessary guidance for creating a demand-based skilling ecosystem in the country.

Naik said NSDC has developed a unique model combining skill development with strong industry partnerships.

NSDC, under the ministry, aims to promote skill development by catalysing creation of large, quality and for-profit vocational institutions.

The organisation provides funding to build scalable and profitable vocational training initiatives.
First Published on Nov 28, 2018 06:38 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.