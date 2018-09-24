App
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 04:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T Technology Services bags $40 million deal

PTI @moneycontrolcom

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) Monday said it has bagged a deal worth $40 million (about Rs 290 crore) to provide digital content management services to a technology company's industrial products segment.

LTTS, without disclosing the client's name, said the deal is expected to run for a period of five years with an aggregate revenue potential of $40 million, covering engineering content management (ECM) programmes in the US and European regions.

The engineering and R&D services company will leverage centres in Europe, US and India while assuming complete ownership and talent to manage content for all current and future product suites for the customer, it said in a statement.

"This would include technical design specifications, diagnostic solutions for service engineers and product training for customers and engineers, thereby supporting the entire ECM cycle from product conceptualisation to developing digital content platforms," it added.

LTTS CEO and Managing Director Keshab Panda said the deal win highlights the company's consulting capabilities to key customers in the US and European markets.
