Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 06:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T delivers first launch hardware for Gaganyaan mission ahead of schedule

Terming this maiden delivery as a magnificent Diwali gift to the nation, ISRO Chairman K Sivan complimented ISRO and L&T teams.

PTI
 
 
Engineering major Larsen & Toubro on November 17 said it has delivered the first hardware -- a booster segment -- for the Gaganyaan Launch Vehicle to ISRO ahead of schedule, despite COVID-19 restrictions.

"Notwithstanding the limitations imposed by COVID-19, the Middle segment of the world's third-largest solid propellant rocket booster - 'S-200', has been delivered ahead of schedule with zero-defects," the company said in a filing to BSE.

The segment was produced at L&T's Powai aerospace manufacturing facility, meeting the enhanced quality and timeline requirements for India's maiden manned spacecraft mission.

Terming this maiden delivery as a magnificent Diwali gift to the nation, ISRO Chairman K Sivan complimented ISRO and L&T teams, adding "both the teams have relentlessly worked on realising the flight hardware ahead of schedule while maintaining the highest quality standards required for a human space flight mission."

"We are confident that together with ISRO scientists, L&T engineers and technicians will fulfil aspirations of the nation," said J D Patil, whole-time director and senior executive vice president (defence and smart technologies), L&T.

L&T is playing a vital role in powering ISRO's Human Space Flight Program (HSFP).

A trusted partner of the Indian Space Research Organisation for almost five decades, L&T has been involved in the production of a range of hardware for every mission of ISRO, including the acclaimed Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan, the company said.

The critical booster segment, with a diameter of 3.2 metres, 8.5 metres in length and weighing 5.5 tonnes, was jointly flagged off in a virtual event.
First Published on Nov 17, 2020 06:23 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

