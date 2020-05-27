App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 04:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T delivers critical nuclear power plant equipment to global customers during lockdown

The company's heavy Engineering arm delivered these equipment to global clients in Abu Dhabi, France and other places, Larsen & Toubro said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
Engineering and construction firm Larsen & Toubro on Wednesday said it has delivered critical nuclear power plant equipment to its global clients during the lockdown.

The company's heavy Engineering arm delivered these equipment to global clients in Abu Dhabi, France and other places, Larsen & Toubro said in a statement.

"The Heavy Engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro ensured dispatch of critical reactors, coke drums and sub-assemblies of nuclear fusion reactor for their global clients during the lockdown period in India from beginning of last week of March," the company said.

During this period, a final consignment of four out of a total package of 16 ARDS reactors for refinery modernisation project for clean, environment friendly fuels to ADNOC, Abu Dhabi were delivered by the company, it said.

"The final 4 Coke Drums part of package of critical Hydrocracking Reactors for DUQM Refinery in Sultanate of Oman & 2 Ethylene Oxide Reactors for LPCL Petrochemical Complex in China were delivered on time," the statement said.

The sub-assemblies for International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) France were delivered on an urgent basis during the lockdown to ensure uninterrupted assembly of Cryostat in reactor pit in southern France, it added.

The compay said it is noteworthy to mention that L&T Heavy Engineering has delivered key assemblies towards realising full fusion power by manufacturing the world's largest high-vacuum pressure chamber Cryostat and in wall shields for $25 billion multinational ITER project.

All these significant orders for process plant and nuclear power mega projects were secured against global competition with stiff delivery requirements.

"During the lockdown our young engineers quickly adapted to new normal and ensured uninterrupted customer service following all safety precautions.

"We thank the government authorities for providing special permissions to carry these challenging dispatches. The customer appreciation once again proves L&T Heavy Engineering's unparalleled manufacturing excellence to promote honorable PM's vision of 'Make in India," L&T Heavy Engineering Executive Vice President and Head Anil V Parab said.

L&T Heavy Engineering has fully integrated manufacturing facilities at Hazira (Surat), Powai (Mumbai) and Vadodara.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over $21 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries.

First Published on May 27, 2020 04:19 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India #Larsen & Toubro #Nuclear Power Plant

