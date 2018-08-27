App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 11:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

L&T Construction bags Rs 1,394 crore irrigation project in MP

L&T said the project envisages to provide water for micro-irrigation to more than 64,000 hectares of cultivable land in the command area of Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its construction arm has won an order worth Rs 1,394 crore for the execution of the Kundalia Irrigation Project - Right Bank in Madhya Pradesh (MP).

"The water and effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has won an EPC order worth Rs 1,394 crore from the Water Resources Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh, for the execution of the Kundalia Irrigation Project - Right Bank," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.

L&T said the project envisages to provide water for micro-irrigation to more than 64,000 hectares of cultivable land in the command area of Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh by lifting water from Right Bank of the Kundalia reservoir on the Kalisindh River.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 11:01 am

tags #Business #India #Larsen & Toubro #Madhya Pradesh

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.