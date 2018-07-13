App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 11:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

L&T Construction bags orders worth Rs 3,000 crore

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 3,000 crore to build office buildings in Andhra Pradesh and a tourism-related facility in Oman. "The construction arm of L&T has won orders worth Rs 3,000 crore in the buildings and factories business, the company said in a BSE filing.

L&T said it has received an order from the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) for the engineering, procurement and construction of Head of Department (HoD) office buildings at Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh.

The company has also secured an order from a client for the construction of a tourism-related facility in Muscat, Oman.

"The scope includes structure, architectural finishes, MEP services and extensive landscaping and external development," it added.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,292.75 apiece, down 0.54 percent, from the previous close on the BSE.
