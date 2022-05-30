L&T bags order for Chennai Metro Rail Project

Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has received another significant contract order for Chennai Metro Rail Project. According to the company’s project classification, the value of a significant order ranges between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

"L&T Construction awarded another Significant contract for Chennai Metro Rail Project (CMRL),” L&T said in a statement. The scope of the order involves the construction of an elevated viaduct of approximately 10 km, including an elevated ramp and 10 elevated metro stations at Nehru Nagar, Kandanchavadi, Perungudi, Thoraipakkam, Mettukuppam, PTC colony, Okkiyampet, Karapakkam, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam and Sholinganallur.

This elevated metro rail package is to be constructed in 35 months. L&T is already executing four packages of CMRL Phase II, of which one is underground and the other three are elevated packages.

L&T had earlier executed metro rail projects for CMRL in Phase I.