App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 09:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

LS polls: Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar meet over seat-sharing in Maharashtra

The issue of giving seats to smaller parties to the alliance was discussed in the meeting between Gandhi and Pawar, the sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on January 9 met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and are learnt to have discussed the seat sharing arrangement between the two parties in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha polls.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress are understood to have given final shape to the seat sharing arrangement and the same will be announced soon, sources said

The two parties are likely to contest almost an equal number of seat in the state. A few seats will also be given to some smaller parties that are part of the alliance in Maharashtra, they said.

The issue of giving seats to smaller parties to the alliance was discussed in the meeting between Gandhi and Pawar, the sources said.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge and NCP leader Praful Patel were also present during the meeting, according to sources.

Gandhi also discussed the Maharashtra seat sharing arrangement with Congress leaders from the state including PCC chief Ashok Chavana and CLP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, they said.

The leaders are giving final touches to the parliamentary election seat-sharing arrangement and the way forward in bringing together various opposition parties under a common platform to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls, the sources said.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 09:30 pm

tags #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Sharad Pawar

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.