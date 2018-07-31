App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 06:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

LS grants more time to jt panel on Citizenship Amendment Bill

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A joint committee of both Houses of Parliament, examining the Citizenship Amendment Bill, was today granted more time to submit its report.

The committee was been given time till the first day of the last week of the Winter Session to submit its report.

Generally, the Winter Session of Parliament begins in November.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 was introduced in the Lok Sabha to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955.

The bill seeks to the grant citizenship to the people belonging to minority communities such as Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan after six years of residence in India, instead of a wait of 12 years, even if they do not possess any proper document.

The Lower House today approved a motion seeking extension of the time for presentation of the panel's report up to the "first day of the last week of the Winter Session, 2018".

The committee, headed by BJP MP Rajendra Agrawal, was constituted on August 23, 2016.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 06:34 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Politics

