LPG Price Hike! Cooking gas gets costlier by Rs 25 per cylinder – check rate in your city

Cooking gas LPG price has been increased by Rs 25 per cylinder with effect from August 17. With the latest price hike, the price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder will now cost Rs 859.50 in Delhi. The price has been hiked in similar proportion across the country.

This is the second consecutive month that oil companies have hiked domestic cooking gas prices, reported NDTV. Earlier on July 1, the price of the LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 25.50.

Like Delhi, the rate of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder is now Rs 859.5 in Mumbai.

In Kolkata, the price of an LPG cylinder has increased from Rs 861 to Rs 886 per cylinder now.

For people of Chennai, an LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 875.50, up from Rs 850.50.