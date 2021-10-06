MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

LPG Price Hike: Cooking gas gets costlier by Rs 15 a cylinder

The revised prices of cooking gas LPG are effective from October 6

Moneycontrol News
October 06, 2021 / 12:25 PM IST
With the revision, the price of 14.2 kg domestic non-subsidized LPG cylinders increased from Rs 884.50 to Rs 899.50 in Delhi. (Representative image)

With the revision, the price of 14.2 kg domestic non-subsidized LPG cylinders increased from Rs 884.50 to Rs 899.50 in Delhi. (Representative image)

Oil marketing companies increased the price of cooking gas by Rs 15 per cylinder across the country on October 6.  A 14.2-kg domestic non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 899.50 as against Rs 884.50 in Delhi.

Rates of both subsidised and non-subsidised LPG prices were hiked during the day with immediate effect, according to a price notification fro the oil companies cited by news agency ANI.

The price hike has come in line with a surge in international fuel prices.

On September 1, the price of cooking gas cylinders across categories was  hiked by Rs 25 after being raised by Rs 25.50 per cylinder on July 1. On August 1, the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was hiked, keeping domestic LPG unchanged.

The central government provides a small subsidy to select customers to make up for the higher price arising from freight charges. Each household is eligible for 12 cylinders per year under the government's subsidy scheme. The amount of the subsidy provided by the government varies from month to month.

Close

Related stories

The oil companies continued to raise the fuel prices with petrol being costlier by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 35 paise per litre. Petrol now costs Rs 102.94 per litre and diesel Rs 91.42 a litre in Delhi.

Also read | Record rally in crude prices sends petrol up 30 paise, diesel 37 paise; check rates in your city

Meanwhile, global benchmark Brent jumped to $82.53 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose to $78.87 a barrel.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Commodities #Current Affairs #India #LPG
first published: Oct 6, 2021 12:25 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.