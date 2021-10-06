LPG Price Hike: Cooking gas gets costlier by Rs 15 a cylinder

With the revision, the price of 14.2 kg domestic non-subsidized LPG cylinders increased from Rs 884.50 to Rs 899.50 in Delhi. (Representative image)

Oil marketing companies increased the price of cooking gas by Rs 15 per cylinder across the country on October 6. A 14.2-kg domestic non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 899.50 as against Rs 884.50 in Delhi.

Rates of both subsidised and non-subsidised LPG prices were hiked during the day with immediate effect, according to a price notification fro the oil companies cited by news agency ANI.

The price hike has come in line with a surge in international fuel prices.

On September 1, the price of cooking gas cylinders across categories was hiked by Rs 25 after being raised by Rs 25.50 per cylinder on July 1. On August 1, the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was hiked, keeping domestic LPG unchanged.

The central government provides a small subsidy to select customers to make up for the higher price arising from freight charges. Each household is eligible for 12 cylinders per year under the government's subsidy scheme. The amount of the subsidy provided by the government varies from month to month.

The oil companies continued to raise the fuel prices with petrol being costlier by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 35 paise per litre. Petrol now costs Rs 102.94 per litre and diesel Rs 91.42 a litre in Delhi.

Meanwhile, global benchmark Brent jumped to $82.53 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose to $78.87 a barrel.

(With inputs from PTI)