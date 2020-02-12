App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LPG cylinder price sees sharp rise, check latest rates here

This the sixth time the price of non-subsidised cooking gas has been increased in the recent past, with the cumulative price rise since August being nearly Rs 300.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders has been hiked once again by state-run oil marketing companies. The steep price rise of non-subsidised cylinders, that will be effective from February 12, will make each unit dearer by up to Rs 149.

This the sixth time the price of non-subsidised cooking gas has been increased in the recent past, with the cumulative price rise since August at nearly Rs 300.

Indian Oil Corporation, which supplies nearly 30 lakh of these cylinders daily across India under the brand name Indane Gas, had last revised the price of LPGs on January 1, 2020. As per the new rates, a 14.2 kilo non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 858.5 in New Delhi, whereas the earlier rate was Rs 714. In Kolkata, the price hike stood at Rs 149 per unit at Rs 896 each; in Mumbai, it will now be available at Rs 829.5 and in Chennai, it will cost Rs 881.

Close

Indane Gas, which delivers cylinders to 11 crore households in India, also revises the price of LPGs every month, depending on the foreign exchange rate and the international benchmark rate of the fuel. However, these changes are effected on the 1st of every month usually and not towards the middle.

related news

All households are provided 12 cylinders at a subsidised rate by the government every year, following which the consumers have to buy the at the prevailing market rate.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 02:06 pm

tags #gas cylinder #Indane Gas #India #LPG cylinder #LPG rates

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.