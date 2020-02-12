LPG cylinder price sees sharp rise, check latest rates here

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders has been hiked once again by state-run oil marketing companies. The steep price rise of non-subsidised cylinders, that will be effective from February 12, will make each unit dearer by up to Rs 149.

This the sixth time the price of non-subsidised cooking gas has been increased in the recent past, with the cumulative price rise since August at nearly Rs 300.

Indian Oil Corporation, which supplies nearly 30 lakh of these cylinders daily across India under the brand name Indane Gas, had last revised the price of LPGs on January 1, 2020. As per the new rates, a 14.2 kilo non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 858.5 in New Delhi, whereas the earlier rate was Rs 714. In Kolkata, the price hike stood at Rs 149 per unit at Rs 896 each; in Mumbai, it will now be available at Rs 829.5 and in Chennai, it will cost Rs 881.

Indane Gas, which delivers cylinders to 11 crore households in India, also revises the price of LPGs every month, depending on the foreign exchange rate and the international benchmark rate of the fuel. However, these changes are effected on the 1st of every month usually and not towards the middle.

All households are provided 12 cylinders at a subsidised rate by the government every year, following which the consumers have to buy the at the prevailing market rate.